Print Friendly and PDF
only search openDemocracy.net

Walking the path of love

MATT HOPWOOD

Small acts of love have the potential to join together to create a more compassionate society.

See also
What does it mean to love the world
Love in a time of neo-liberalism
Can love stories change the world
How to make love revolutionary
openDemocracy.net - free thinking for the world

#WeAreOutiHicks: the fight to end gender-based violence in the construction sector

LATISA KINDRED

Women in construction experience some of the highest rates of sexual harassment and gender-based violence. Let’s not forget women like Outi Hicks in the current #MeToo moment.

The guilt, dignity and pedagogy of shamelessness

ADAM J CHMIELEWSKI

For centuries, Europe’s Christians have shut Jews behind ghetto walls. Now, Polish Christians intend to shut the voice of Jewish suffering into a ghetto of silence behind a legal wall.

Automation can set us free - but if mismanaged it will leave our democracy in peril

LUKE PRESCOTT

We must start planning now to ensure democracy thrives in the information and network age.

With Tillerson in Latin America, Monroe is back

JUAN GABRIEL TOKATLIAN

According to the Monroe Doctrine, “any attempt by a foreign power to extend its system to any nation in the hemisphere must be considered as dangerous” by the United States. Español

Trump has dropped any pretence of the US as an ‘honest broker’ in the Middle-East

STEPHEN MCCLOSKEY

Support for BDS is now more important than ever.

Brexit means…more arms dealing to human rights abusers

ANDREW SMITH and SOPHIA TURNER

The UK has a long and inglorious history of political and military support for dictatorships. Ministerial statements suggest Brexit will make it even worse.

Extraterritorial obligations for all

DANIEL CERQUEIRA and ALEXANDRA MONTGOMERY

Extraterritorial obligations are a missing component of the UN Guiding Principles that should be addressed in a binding treaty on business and human rights. Español

How Britain’s recognition of Israel violated its colonial “mandate” over Palestine

OMAR SABBOUR

 “One nation promising a second the land of a third.”

Revealed: how hundreds of seats are effectively ‘reserved’ by men at Westminster

JESS GARLAND

How the UK electoral system is blocking progress towards greater gender equality in parliament.

We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the
oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.