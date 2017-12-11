Print Friendly and PDF
only search openDemocracy.net

The mysticism of wide open eyes

MICHAEL EDWARDS

How does spirituality connect to social change?

openDemocracy.net - free thinking for the world

Five ways to build solidarity across our differences

PEROLINE AINSWORTH and KIRAN NIHALANI

How do we build bridges between people who could be allies for radical change but who view each other with anger and suspicion?

Scorn wars: rural white people and us

NINA ELIASOPH

What could end the cycle of mutual ignorance, resentment, and anger in politics? 

Fire in neo-liberal London

ANGELA MCROBBIE

The burnt-out shell of Grenfell Tower is a visible reminder that public responsibilities should never be watered down.

The subversive power of joy

JANEY STEPHENSON

The unexpected, spontaneous and pleasantly disruptive nature of collective celebration is one of the great equalisers of social and political struggle.

America is not the Promised Land

CAROL HOWARD MERRITT

Wrapping Jesus in the Stars and Stripes so that we can wage wars, claim exceptionalism, and justify the expansion of US business interests is not Christianity.

Demons and angels: strongman leaders and social violence

IAN HUGHES

Politicians who live in an angry narcissistic fog pose a threat to democracy and peace.

“The power of Fannie Lou Hamer compels you!” Resisting Donald Trump

MAX S. GORDON

To deal with Trump we must first face the Trump inside ourselves.

We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the
oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.